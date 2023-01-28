Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Returns to Her Roots with Grand Welcome in Guyana

Guyanese-British actress, Letitia Wright, returned to her birthplace yesterday evening to a grand welcome. The Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and First Lady Arya Ali, greeted the actress at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The star of Marvel’s Black Panther 2 – Wakanda Forever was treated to a display of cultural performances by the National Dance Company, steelpan music, and drumming. Minister Walrond expressed her pride on behalf of the government and Guyanese people, who are deeply inspired by the success of this daughter of the soil.

Wright was visibly emotional as she spoke to members of the media and other well-wishers at the airport. She shared that she remains humble and is touched by the warm welcome she received. The actress left Guyana when she was seven but always had a passion for acting.

During her stay, Wright will visit several locations and participate in planned activities. She also plans to meet with young Guyanese aspiring actors and actresses to share her story and offer advice on how to succeed in the industry. Additionally, she will visit schools and community centers to inspire the next generation of Guyanese talent.

