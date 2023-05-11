BLOOD-STAINED CLOTHING FOUND AT SUSPECT’S HOME – KILLING OF ‘SIR KIRWYN MARS’

HGP Nightly News Travis Chase presents an update on the investigation into the murder of high school teacher Kirwyn Mars, revealing additional information that has come to light. As the investigation progresses, it is anticipated that the primary suspect will be brought before a magistrate for legal proceedings by the end of the current week.
