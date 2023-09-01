Boat captain, 23, missing following collision in Pomeroon River

A search party has been launched to locate Regan Rodriguez, a 40-year-old Charity Housing Scheme farmer who fell into the Pomeroon River on Thursday after another boat crashed into him.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the river mishap occurred at about 14:40h.

According to the CCU, Andel Garraway, a 23-year-old licenced boat captain, was the lone occupant in a wooden Ballahoo, measuring 21 feet in length by eight feet in width and powered by a 250 Hp Yamaha outboard engine.

The Ballahoo was proceeding from the Charity Wharf to Grant Phoenix Park, Lower Pomeroon River, when it hit another wooden Ballahoo, measuring 14 feet in length by four feet in width and powered by a 5 Hp Yahama engine.

The smaller vessel was captained by Rodriguez, who was proceeding north in the Pomeroon River.

Garraway told investigators that he was proceeding south on the river when he collided with the boat, causing Rodriguez to fall overboard.

Garraway claimed he did not see the smaller boat and just felt an impact. Looking in the water, Garraway said he saw a hat and a small boat with the engine “tilt up.” Garraway is in Police custody, assisting with the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...