BODIES REPRESENTING PEOPLE OF AFRICAN DECENT CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO REMOVE THE WORD ‘NEGRO’ FROM POLICE REPORTS

The International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana has teamed up with members of the law fraternity and former law enforcement officials to address the issue of the police’s use of the term ‘negro.’ They advocate replacing it with ‘African Guyanese’ in official communications and records. This initiative promotes respect and dignity in law enforcement authorities’ identification of African Guyanese individuals. See Tiana Cole’s report for more details on this advocacy and its broader implications.

Like this: Like Loading...