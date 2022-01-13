BODY FOUND IN BUSINESSMAN’S YARD YET TO BE IDENTIFIED

The body of an unidentified male of East Indian descent has been found in Kitty, Greater Georgetown.

According to Zaimel Mohamed, a 67 year old businessman of lot 66 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, at around 07:30hrs on Wednesday last, he went downstairs in his yard and encountered the body of an unknown male on his premises.

So far, the body has been identified as that of an East Indian male known locally as ‘Bolo’, who was found lying motionless on his back on the businessman’s premises.

Mr Mohamed summoned the police who examined the body upon arrival and noted that the deceased bore injuries to the back of his head and on his left hand, above the wrist. The body was officially pronounced dead by a doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

So far, investigators have yet to identify the victim. The body has been escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is currently awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.