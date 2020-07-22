Body found underneath stall at Mon Repos market

The body of a man whose age is yet to be determined and had no fixed place of abode was found underneath a stall at the Mon Repos market, East Coast Demerara (ECD), earlier this morning.

According to the police, he was identified as Victor Persaud by persons in the area and said to be between 50 and 60 years of age.

Reports are that 28-year-old businessman, Roopnarine Mohamed, who owns and operates the “Big K Taxi Service” was at that location in the Mon Repos village when a female approached him and told him that the man was dead.

Mohamed told the cops that the woman, who would frequently visit the now dead man wherever he was, stated that she found Persaud lying motionless underneath a stall at the market around 06:45h today (Wednesday).

After hearing such news, the man said that he left his business and went to the spot that she had identified. He noticed Persaud’s body clad in a pair of long blue pants.

Mohamed stated that he quickly contacted ranks at the Beterverwagting Police Station, ECD, about the matter and when they arrived they examined the body for marks of violence but none was found.

The now dead man’s body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Home where it awaits identification and then a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter continue.