Body found with suspected gunshot wound in East Ruimveldt

Police investigators in Regional Division 4 ‘A’ are probing the suspected murder of a male of African descent, sporting Rastafarian hair (whose age, address and occupation are so far unknown), which occurred earlier today (Sunday June 5, 2022) at Self Help Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

At about 03:05 hrs this morning, an unknown caller reported to the Police that a male was seen lying on the roadway in Self Help Square, East Ruimveldt.

The Police visited the scene around 03:30 hrs where a suspected gunshot wound was seen to the left side abdomen on the victim’s body.

As a result, ranks responded and observed the body of the victim lying face down, clad with a black 3/4 pants, a multi-coloured shirt with a blue hooded long-sleeve sweater, and a black toque on his head, and with what appeared to be a gunshot injury to his left side abdomen.

The scene was processed by the Police and one .40 suspected spent shells was recovered about 6 feet south of the body. A black and red Jordan haversack containing two bottles of Hennessey, two male colognes, two male body sprays, two knives, and $18,860 cash, was also found next to the body.

Checks were made for CCTV cameras which were seen but are yet to be viewed.

Several persons were interviewed by the Police.

The Victim was pronounced dead by Dr. Etwaroo and the body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting PME.

Investigations are ongoing.