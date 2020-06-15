Body in canal with black plastic bag identified as construction worker

-man had left residence to move in with cousin but failed to show up

The body of the male that was discovered inside of a canal with a black plastic bag over his head last week has been identified as a 46-year-old construction worker.

Dead is Andy Williams of Lot 136 Zeeburg village, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

He was identified by his older sister-in-law who visited the Ezekiel Funeral Home after his relatives realised he was missing and news had circulated about a body being found on Monday, last.

Reports are that Williams had left his residence on Saturday last (June 6, 2020) around 06:30h with the intention of visiting his male cousin so that plans could be finalised about Williams moving in with the man.

Williams was planning on living with his male cousin to facilitate the demands and travelling expenses of his job.

However, he reportedly never arrived at his relative’s home after bidding farewell to his sister-in-law on the day in question.

Two days after (Monday, last) the Williams’ partially decomposed body was discovered afloat in a canal at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Around 13:55h on Monday, last, passersby noticed the man’s body with a black plastic bag tied over his head.

At the time of the gruesome discovery, Williams’ identity was unknown. He was clad in a burgundy shirt, blue and white track pants, and a pair of black socks.

Initial reports by the police indicated that marks of violence were visible on the dead man’s forehead and right hand.

Investigations into the man’s demise are still ongoing.