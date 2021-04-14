Body of 41 year old Male found in Supenaam Creek

Investigations are ongoing after the body of 41-year-old Mohan Khowshal, who was reported missing, was on Tuesday found in the Supenaam Creek, Essequibo Coast.

In a statement issued by the police, the man’s wife told Police that the deceased left home at around 17:00hrs on Monday to visit a friend at Supenaam Creek, during which they were consuming alcohol.

At about 22:00hrs, he left the friend’s home for his residence but never returned home hence a missing person report was made.

At about 17:00hrs on Tuesday, a team of police and relatives searched the Supenaam Creek during which khowshal’s body was found at about 23:50hrs.

The body was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. An examination was done on the body and no marks of violence were seen.

The body was subsequently taken to the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a postmortem.