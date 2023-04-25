BODY OF BERBICE MAN WANTED FOR EX LOVER’S MURDER FOUND FLOATING IN CREEK

Joel Vogt, a reporter for HGP Nightly News, reports that the police recovered the body of Sunil Durga, a 50-year-old individual from Berbice who was wanted in connection with the murder of his ex-lover Telisha Domandeo. Durga’s body was floating in the Canje Creek in East Berbice Corentyne.
