Body of farmer, 53, found partially decomposed in bedroom

The partially decomposed body of 53-year-old Heeralall of Lot 113 Palmyra Village, East Canje Berbice, was found on Thursday in his bedroom.

Heeralall’s niece told the media that her aunt, who lived with the 53-year-old man, ventured to the City on Sunday, leaving him at home alone.

She noted that on Monday, she visited Heeralall, who appeared to be in good health. However, after a few days had elapsed without seeing her uncle, she decided to visit the house, where she made the gruesome discovery.

Checks were made on the farmer’s body for marks of violence, but due to the state decomposition, police could not ascertain this.

The man’s body is at the Bailey’s Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Investigations are continuing.

