Body of female found afloat inside of abandoned mining pit

-PME reveals woman died from drowning, strangulation- Crime Chief (ag)

The body of a 28-year-old female was found face-down floating inside of an abandoned mining pit located in 3 Miles Karrau Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The dead woman has been identified as Rosella Smith of Bamford Point, Bartica, Region Seven.

HGP Nightly News understands that the woman’s body was discovered on Friday afternoon by a 23-year-old miner who works at a camp about 250 yards away from Smith’s location.

Prior to Smith’s demise, she had been selling food items and other articles to persons working in the area from her make-shift camp in the 3 Miles Backdam.

Reports are that on Thursday night between 20:00h and 12:00h, Smith had been seen in the company of a male called “Blackboy” at her camp site. The two were observed talking and sharing jokes with each other for many hours.

At 11:00h the next day (Friday), “Blackboy” was seen leaving the Backdam area carrying a bag and a bucket in his hand.

However, Smith was nowhere to be seen. A few hours after “Blackboy” left the area, she was discovered lifeless in the mining pit.

Crime Chief (ag), Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston, when contacted today by the HGP Nightly News, confirmed that a Post Mortem Examination (PME) was done on Smith’s body this morning.

Crime Chief (ag), Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston

The 28-year-old female is said to have died from asphyxiation due to drowning by manual strangulation.

Kingston further stated that police ranks are currently hunting for the suspect and have intensified their efforts in apprehending him soon.