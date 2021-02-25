Body of female Manager found on floor inside ACME General Store

The body of a 54-year-old female Manager employed at the ACME General Store, Georgetown, was discovered on the floor inside of her office by a female colleague who turned up for work early on Wednesday (yesterday) morning.

The deceased was identified as Sandra Dee-Barker of La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD, whose corpse was found on the third (3rd) floor of the four (4)-storeyed building where she had been employed.

Reports are that on the day in question, around 07:45h, the police received a ‘911 call’ informing that a body was lying the ACME building located at the corner of Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

According to a police statement, the building has one main entrance which was secured by a metal door with padlocks externally and Dee-Barker was found lying on the floor in her office located on the third (3rd) floor of the said building.

“The body was examined by Emergency Medical Technicians and pronounced dead. The scene was processed and no marks of violence were seen neither were no signs of breakage found on the building. The body was discovered by a 25 year-old colleague, and later identified by her brother Philip Barker of Caneview Avenue South Ruimveldt Garden, Georgeton.”

HGP Nightly News understands that the now dead woman was last seen alive around 17:30h on Monday.

Her body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).