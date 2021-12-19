Body of GDF Soldier recovered

The search for missing soldier, Ordinary Rating (OR) Junior Kenroy Sooklall ended this morning after a body was spotted by fishermen at the mouth of the Essequibo river at about 0700 hours. The police were notified and the body has since been positively identified.

OR Kenroy Sooklall was a passenger on a private vessel on Friday December 17, when it encountered difficulties and overturned. The soldier is the only fatality from this incident.

The late OR Sooklall resided at Bark Lane, Hopetown Village, West Coast Berbice.

The investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, continues.

The Guyana Defence Force extends its sincere condolences to the mother and other relatives of the late soldier.