Body of labourer, 26, fished out of Hope Lowlands canal

The body of 26-year-old Yashpaul Thomas, called ‘Ashkay,’ was fished out of a canal at Hope Lowlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday.

Thomas of Lot 440 Hope Lowlands was discovered at about 08:30h, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a statement.

HGP Nightly News understands Thomas was a known alcoholic living with his 39-year-old reputed wife at Hope Lowlands.

The wife told investigators that Thomas left home for work on Sunday at about 07:15h but never returned. As a result, checks were made around the area for him, but he was not located.

On Tuesday morning, she went to the Cove and John Police Station to lodge a missing person report when she received information about a body floating in the Hope Lowlands canal.

She went to the canal and identified the body as that of her reputed husband.

“The body was examined, and no marks of violence were seen,” the Police said.

The body was escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Investigations are in progress.

