Body of labourer fished out of Corentyne River 

The body of a 58-year-old labourer was fished out of the Corentyne River on Tuesday (yesterday) some two (2) days after the man went missing.

The dead man has been identified as Nazim Shamsudeen called “Nosey” of John Culvert Springlands, Corentyne, who reportedly went missing around 00:30h on Sunday (Phagwah day).

His body was discovered around 11:00h on Tuesday floating in the Corentyne River about 10 miles South of Orealla.

According to a brief statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), police ranks were alerted and the body was escorted to Moleson Creek and then to the Skeldon Hospital where the labourer was pronounced dead, in the presence of a police rank.

The body is presently at Anthony’s Funeral Parlor awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Several persons were questioned as investigations continue.