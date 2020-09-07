Body of man found with hands, feet bound stuffed inside hammock in river

The body of a miner was discovered lifeless by his boss with his hands and feet bound wrapped in a multicoloured hammock inside the the Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) yesterday (Sunday).

The deceased has been identified as Tyrone Thomas, of Charity, Essequibo Coast, who is believed to have been murdered between September 1 and September 6 at Thomas Island, Puruni River.

The now deceased had been working as a miner on a land dredge which is located on Thomas Island.

According to the police, the 25-year-old dredge owner told them that on August 16th, 2020, he left the deceased and another worker, a Brazilian National, in the camp.

About one week ago, he said Thomas telephoned him to notify him that the Brazilian national had left the camp.

The dredge owner reportedly told the cops that on Saturday (September 5) around 19:00h, he along with two new employees, went to the camp at Thomas Island and upon arrival they did not see the now deceased.

He claimed that on the following day (Sunday) around 07:00h, he “smelt a stench from the Puruni River close to his camp” and went to investigate.

This was when he made the gruesome discovery.

Police ranks stated that upon visiting the scene they observed that the hands and legs of Thomas were bound and that there was “a gaping wound above the right eye.”

His body is currently at the Bartica Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are continuing.