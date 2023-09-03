Body of missing boat captain found floating in Pomeroon River

The body of Reagan Rodriguez, which was submerged due to a boat mishap in the Pomeroon River on Thursday last, was recovered by family members at around 07:50h on Saturday.

Jermaine Seegobin, a 38-year-old farmer, reported that he and other family members were in the Pomeroon River in search of Rodriguez when they saw the body of a man floating on his back in the vicinity of Charity Waterfront on the western side of the Pomeroon River.

As a result, contact was made with the Police and the body was fished out from the water.

Seegobin identified the body as his uncle, Rodriguez, by the clothing, wristwatch, and finger ring. The partially decomposed body was escorted to Suddie Hostipal’s Mortuary, awaiting a Post post-mortem examination (PME).

