Body of missing bus driver found at Enterprise Backdam ECD

Following a missing report made on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 for Hardat Mangru, the Guyana Police Force has found the man at Enterprise Backdam East Coast Demerara on Thursday. The police said a party of police went to Enterprise Backdam cane fields where a partially decomposed body of a male was found.

The body was identified by the 68-year-old bus driver’s son.

The body was examined but no visible marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts.

It was then uplifted and escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

Related