Body of Missing fisherman ‘struck by lightning’ found

The body of 28-year-old Haimnarine Chandradeo, a fisherman of Fyrish Corentyne, was discovered about 11:15 hrs on Tuesday at the Dantzig Seawall at Mahaicony. The discovery was made by an engineer of the Ministry of Public Works who was conducting an inspection at the site.

The body was in advanced stages of decomposition. The police were unable to determine whether there were any marks of violence.

The deceased’s cousin positively identified the corpse on Tuesday around 1:00 hours as the fisherman by visible tattoos.

On September 1 at about 11:00hrs, Haimnarine Chandradeo along with two crew members (names unknown) left the Albion foreshore to catch fish out at sea.

It was disclosed by the two crew members that Chandradeo was struck by lightning and fell overboard and disappeared.

Chandradeo’s body was escorted to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where the official pronouncement of death was made by a doctor on duty.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.