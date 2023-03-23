BODY OF MISSING GRANNY FOUND IN EMPTY LOT AT CHARLESTOWN

On Monday, the relatives of 88-year-old Patrica Bovell reported her missing after her neighbors reported not seeing her. On Wednesday morning, the family made a gruesome discovery of the octogenarian’s nude body wrapped in a sheet in an empty lot near her home. They are accusing the woman’s grandson, who lived with her, of murdering her. Renata Burnette reports.
