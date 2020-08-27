Body of missing man pulled from Semang Creek

The body of the 63-year-old man who went missing and was feared dead following a boat mishap on Monday at Gatie Falls, Semang Creek, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was discovered late last night.

The missing man who had been identified as Clement Morgan of Lot 436 West Ruimveldt , Georgetown was found around 20:40h.

According to the police, he was found “face down” in Semang Creek in a state of decomposition and several superficial lacerations were seen about his torso and back.

The body has been photographed and was transported to the Issano Police Station and will be sent to Bartica for a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Reports are that on Monday around 10:00h, Morgan joined a boat with a miner who was the designated captain for that trip along with another occupant to visit the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) office in Issano.

The trio left the GGMC office about 15:30h en route to Semang Backdam and about 20:30 h whilst navigating through the Gatie Falls the vessel’s engine cut off and the boat sunk.

The captain and the male occupant were able to swim to safety, however, they could not find Morgan.