BODY OF SUSPECT IN LINDEN DOUBLE MURDER FOUND IN ABANDONED HOUSE, ACCOMPLICE IN CUSTODY

The lifeless body of an unidentified man, believed to be one of the suspects involved in a double murder over the weekend, has been discovered in an uninhabited house. The body was found unclothed, bearing several severe chop wounds. Tiana Cole has more details in this report.
