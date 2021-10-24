Body of Tuschen Shop owner found bound and gagged in home

A 59-year-old Businessman is now dead after a suspected robbery took place in his Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo home sometime between October 23 at about 18:40hrs and October 24 6:39hrs. Keith Richard Hohenkirk called Onefoot who lived alone and owned a small concrete grocery shop in front of his yard was discovered in his bedroom lying motionless on his back with his hands tied up with transparent scotch tape and his mouth tied with a piece of brown cloth by his neighbour.

According to Police, the neighbour went to check on the deceased and as she opened the front door which was not locked, she observed the entire hall and kitchen area ransacked.

The police were summoned and his body was checked for any marks of violence but none was seen.

The body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by where it was pronounced dead on arrival, after which it was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour for storage awaiting a post mortem examination with dissection.

Investigation in progress