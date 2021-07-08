BODY OF UNIDENTIFIED MALE FOUND AT VREED EN HOOP

0
65





 The body of the unidentified and naked male was found lying on the northern carriageway of New Road, Creed En Hoop West Coast Demerara on Wednesday evening with lacerations to the head and about the body. 





The body which is that of a male of African descent was picked up by police and escorted to the West Demerara  Regional Hospital where it was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival. 





The body is presently lying at the West Demerara Regional Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and PME. 





Enquires in progress.



  







  

        



        

    
 

    
	

        	

		
LEAVE A REPLY 

				

					
					
Please enter your comment!

				

		        

			            
			            
Please enter your name here

			         




			            
                     




 
 
 


	

	
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.