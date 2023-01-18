Bomb scare forces evacuation of Bishop’s High School

A bomb threat at the Bishop’s High School, located at Carmichael Street, Georgetown, has forced officials to evacuate the building.

HGP Nightly News understands that at about 09:09h this morning, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a report that a bomb was allegedly planted at the learning institution.

As a result, the building was evacuated, and firefighters are on the ground awaiting further investigations by the bomb squad.

Only last night, the Fire Service received a false report of a fire at the school. But upon arrival, firefighters did not see any fire or smoke in or around the building.

Like this: Like Loading...