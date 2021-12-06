Booster shots available for persons 18 and older

All COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country are now offering booster doses to persons 18 years and older.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, M.P, is encouraging persons to visit any one of the sites to receive their jabs.

“So those previous requirements that we had where you have to be 50 years and older, we have now lowered that requirement to 18 years and older. So, once you have received two of those primary regimens, and now you’re six months after that, you can come and get a booster dose,” Dr. Anthony said Monday.

Since the roll out of the ministry’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign earlier this year 738, 995 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes first, second and booster shots.

Some 403,537 adults have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 282,567 adults are fully inoculated. For the age 12 to 17 cohort, 29,458 adolescents received a first dose of the vaccine, while 20,659 of them have been fully vaccinated. In terms of booster doses, 2,774 shots have been administered since the campaign’s roll out.

Dr Anthony is calling on persons to take their jabs as it is “the surest way” to protect against COVID-19.

“From these numbers, we still see that there are a number of persons who can get their first dose but haven’t presented themselves as yet, and we want to encourage them to do so. Make sure you get your first dose and then come back for your second dose. There are persons who have already received their first dose but haven’t come back for a second dose. And we want to encourage them, as well, to make sure that they get their second dose.”

The vaccines being administered are the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.