BOSAI employee dies with 95% burns about his body

Dead is Kersa Robertson of Central Amelia’s Ward Linden. His death follows an incident at the Bosai Mineral Group Linden which resulted in the man being burnt.

According to Police, Robertson arrived at work about 5:50 on Sunday morning and went into the supervisor’s office. He subsequently left the office and went into the compound. Several minutes after, the 39-year-old man was heard screaming and seen engulfed in flames, in the compound and collapsing after the fire was put out by one of his colleagues nearby.

Roberston was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was admitted a patient, suffering from third and fourth-degree burns to 95 percent of his body. He died about 08:45 hours whilst receiving treatment.

Police after arriving at the scene found the man’s haversack in a small concrete structure in the company’s compound with a box of Swinger matches and what appeared to be a burnt plastic bottle.

The body of the deceased was escorted to the Pensioners Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

The mining company has issued condolences to the family of the deceased.