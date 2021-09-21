“Boss is me own, ah bring it to do a lil hussle”- suspect tells police after ganja discovery

Police have discovered about 536g of cannabis Sativa after carrying out a search on a 30-year-old man in the Kwakwani district.

Investigation has so far revealed that ranks acting on information went to the home of a known female in the area and conducted a search on her reputed husband. According to the police, they found in his possession one small black haversack containing a wrapped transparent parcel containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

He was told of the offence, cautioned, and he said “Boss is me own, ah bring it to do a lil hussle”.

He was arrested and escorted to Kwakwani Police Station where the suspected narcotics was weighed and amounted to 53) grams.

He was then placed into custody pending charge

