“Boss is me weed fu smoke” – Teen busted with 4.35 grams of ganja in pouch

An 18-year-old male from Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast, was arrested on Friday after being busted with 4.35 grams of marijuana in a pouch.

Reports are that ranks from the Charity Police Station were on patrol in School Street, Charity, when they observed a male walking through the street.

He was intercepted, and a search was carried out on his person and belonging.

During the search, a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be marijuana was found in a pouch he had in his possession.

He gave his name as Stephen Seenauth and reportedly told the ranks that “Boss is me weed fu smoke.” He was also found with three cell phones and was taken into Police custody, pending charges.

