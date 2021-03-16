Bottle of wine, quantity of improvised weapons among other prohibited items discovered at Lusignan Prison

An early morning raid at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), unearthed a large quantity of improvised weapons, cellular phones and one (1) bottle of wine among other prohibited items.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), its ranks along with those from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), conducted the search on Tuesday (today) between 06:00h and 08:15h.

They seized numerous prohibited items during the joint search which was conducted in the holding cells.

Thirty-four (34) improvised weapons, four (4) pieces of broken mirrors, six (6) lighters, five (5) cellular phones, three (3) ear pieces, three (3) SIM cards (two Digicel and one GTT), a bottle of fermented wine and seven (7) bottles of oil were discovered.

The above-mentioned seized items, as well as a quantity of suspected cannabis which weighed 34 grams, were later taken to the Vigilance Police Station, ECD, and lodged.