After over five years of facing a drug trafficking charge, Gavin Blackman, the owner of Glow Again Boutique, has been relieved as the entire case against him has been dismissed. The decision comes as a significant development in his legal battle, ending the charges he has been facing for an extended period. Shemar Alleyen has the details in the following report.
BOUTIQUE OWNER FREED OF DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE
