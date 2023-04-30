Boy, 13, drowns in Linden Creek 

A 13-year-old boy drowned on Saturday at ‘Buck Town’ Creek in Wismar, Linden, while in the company of two friends, ages 10 and 14.

The dead child has been identified as Anthony Gordon of Wismar/Christianburg Secondary School. He allegedly drowned at around 13:00h.

Gordon, who resided at Lot 281 One Mile Wismar, Linden, with his mother, Keisha Daenty, was in the company of his two friends when tragedy struck.

Gordon reportedly ran into the water and subsequently submerged for some time. At this point, his two friends noticed he was missing and immediately raised an alarm.

Some residents came out and searched the entire area. Gordon’s body was later discovered at the bottom of the Creek in a motionless state.

The body was then fished out from the Creek and escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

