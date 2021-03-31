Boy allegedly drowns while “catching fish” with sibling

The body of an 11-year-old boy was fished out of the river after he allegedly drowned to death while attempting to “catch fish” with his brother.

The deceased has been identified as Latchman Ramanand of Foulis Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who reportedly lost his life on Monday between 15:30h and 17:56h at Enmore North, ECD.

According to a police statement, the now dead boy had left his home on Monday in the company of his brother at Enmore North Seawall, ECD.

“The deceased was seen entering the water and moments after was seen panicking and subsequently became submerged. His motionless body was recovered and escorted to CC Nicholson Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A Post Mortem Examination (PME) is expected soon while investigations are in progress.”