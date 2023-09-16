Boy,9, allegedly set on fire by mother, stepfather in urgent need of medical care overseas

A nine-year-old boy, who was allegedly set on fire by his mother and stepfather earlier this month, urgently needs overseas medical care. The Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), a publicly funded charity, is raising funds for the boy.

The boy, identified only as ‘Neil” from Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is at the Georgetown Public Hospital, suffering from third-degree burns to over 30 per cent of his body.

According to the organisation, he also sustained acute burns, but his entire body is also covered in bruises and injuries in various healing stages.

“His head was sliced, and his ear slit,” SHEA said in a Facebook post.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Neil must be medically transported to the United States for emergency treatment by air ambulance.

“Fortunately, we have secured treatment of him, but we need your help to get him to the United States,” the organisation said.

Donations can be made via the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-neil or to the account number 2041325 at Demerara Bank. For wire transfers, the account type is savings, and the branch is Le Ressouvenir.

You can also give through MMG: 650-8658, VENMO: @SheaCharityGY and Zelle: SHEA@SHEACHARITY.ORG.

