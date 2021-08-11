Brazilian Businessman executed with 9 gunshots about the body

Police have released the details surrounding the death of businessman Euclid Da Silva which occurred on Tuesday night.

According to reports, a black Tacoma vehicle bearing number plate GTT3257 owned by the 50-year-old businessman was parked on the northern half of Regent Street between Camp and Wellington streets around 22:00hrs.

About twenty minutes later a white motorcar model and number unknown but bearing an HB number plate, came from the western direction on Regent Street and parked about 15ft behind the black Tacoma.

The police said, two unidentified men, exited the car with their long guns, discharged several rounds at the businessman’s vehicle, killing the man and injuring another man who was a passenger in the Tacoma vehicle.

The men rejoined the white vehicle and made good their escape east of Regent Street.

DaSilva was pronounced dead on the scene by an EMT doctor suffering from what appeared to be nine gunshot injuries. The other man whose identity is still unknown was shot to his face, right arm, and chest.

His condition is said to be critical at the Georgetown Public Hospital receiving medical attention.

Efforts made to locate the suspects so far have proven futile. Investigations are ongoing.

