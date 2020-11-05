Brazilian man crushed to death after tractor runs over head

A Brazilian national is now dead after the tractor he had been travelling toppled over, throwing him onto the roadway, and then ran over his head.

According to the police, “Peu” is the only name given to investigators to identify the deceased thus far, and he is said to have resided in Barama Line, Baramita Village, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

HGP Nightly News understands that the tragedy took place on Wednesday around 17:30h at Central Baramita, NWD.

The now dead man had been an occupant of a Motor Tractor that was being driven by a 42-year-old year old Brazilian National of Barima Line, Baramita Village NWD, when Peu met his demise.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), while they had been ascending a hill at the Central Baramita Village, the tractor “dropped in a pot hole which caused the driver to lose control” and then toppled.

This resulted in Peu falling from the tractor and onto the roadway, however, the tractor continued rolling down the hill and ran over Peu’s head.

“The victim was taken to the Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead by the medic on duty, the body was later escorted to the Baramita Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination…Enquiries are in progress,” the police added.