Brazilian miner dead after experiencing pains, swelling in abdomen at camp site

A 55-year-old Brazilian who was employed at a gold mining operation in Guyana is now dead after he complained of body pains and swelling in his abdomen while at his camp site in Sand Hill, Oku Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The deceased has been identified only “Piawi” who is said to have died on Wednesday evening at the above-mentioned location.

HGP Nightly News understands that the now dead Brazilian miner was employed at the mining operation for six (6) weeks before he met his demise.

Reports are that around 19:00h on the day in question, Piawi told his coworkers that he was experiencing pains and swelling in his abdomen.

According to a police statement, efforts were made to acquire transportation for him to receive medical attention but the man became motionless while waiting.

“The man’s body was subsequently transported to the Bartica Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on 2021/01/07 (Thursday) at 14:10 hours. Further enquiries are in progress.”