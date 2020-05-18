Brazilian miner dies after engine fan cuts off right side foot in mining pit

– rushed to camp site instead of medical facility after losing consciousness

A 65-year-old Brazilian national who was working in mining pit in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) died earlier today after severing his knee but failed to obtain medical treatment in time to save his life.

The deceased has been identified as Taburcio Valeriano De Andrade a.k.a “Netto” of Boa Vista, Brazil and Oku Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Reports are that around 08:00h, De Andrade was at his mining pit in the Oku Backdam area when he allegedly attempted to jump over one of his Jet Four (4) Cylinder engines (mining equipment) which was operational at that time.

While in the process of jumping, his right side pant leg came into contact with the engine’s fan and he immediately pulled his right foot upwards, to avoid injury. However, the process was unsuccessful and resulted in the engine’s fan severing the foot from above the knee.

He allegedly lost consciousness moments after sustaining the severe injury.

According to the police, workmen who had been on the site rushed to render assistance to De Andrade, and also managed to turn the engine off.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to his camp which is said to be a short distance away from where the incident occurred.

However, the Brazilian miner reportedly succumbed to his injury there, before he could be transported to a medical facility for emergency treatment.

De Andrade was escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead and then sent to the Lyken Funeral Parlour where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.