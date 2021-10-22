Brazilian miner knifed to death during heated argument

A Brazilian national is now in the mortuary after being stabbed to the chest and rib in Central Baramita North West District. Neguon/ Negung whose particulars are unknown at this time and the 35-year-old Brazilian male suspect are known to each other. They were involved in gold mining at the Venezuela/Guyana borders.

Whilst working, the deceased and the suspect had a misunderstanding over a quantity of raw gold which led to frequent threats to each other but those threats were never reported to the police.

On October 21 however, at about 20:30 hours the deceased and the suspect were consuming alcohol at Central Baramita North West District in the vicinity of Johnny Phillips’ Hotel, when they ended up in a heated argument which caused the suspect to draw a knife from his waist and deal the Foreign National several stabs to his chest and rib area.

The suspect then allegedly dropped the said knife and made good his escape on foot.

The victim was rushed to Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medic on duty. The body of the deceased is presently at Baramita Health Centre, to be escorted to Port Kaituma Mortuary for storage and PME.

A report was made to Baramita Police Station and the alleged murder weapon was recovered at the scene as ranks continue to hunt for the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.

