A Brazilian national was on Wednesday night allegedly assaulted by a Police rank in the company of his girlfriend and a group of friends at a spot on the Kingston seawall, Georgetown.

In a brief statement, the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the incident.

Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken has assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated, the CCU noted.

