Brazilian national robbed of $3K, Victim Positively Identifies 15-year-old Suspect at Station



Francesco Alves De Arujo Junior, a 28-year-old Business Administrator who is a Brazilian national was robbed of three thousand dollars (GYD) on Thursday by four identifiable Males on two motorcycles.

Francesco Alves De Arujo Junior, who is currently staying at Roraima Inn located at Eping Avenue, Bel Air Park Georgetown was heading back to the hotel after purchasing a meal from the nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). However, at around 19:40hrs, while in the vicinity of Roraima Inn, he was confronted by the perpetrators.

“The two pillion riders immediately dismounted the motorcycles. One was armed with a knife which he placed to the victim’s neck and relieved the victim of the cash mentioned, after which they made good their escape heading west on the said motorcycles.” Police Headquarters noted.

CCTV cameras were seen and viewed by investigators.

The Brazilian National reported the matter to the police on Thursday. At the Alberttown Police Station, he positively identified a 15 year old teen from South Sophia, who was at the station at the time.

The 15 year old was in custody at the time following another matter where he and another 17-year-old shot at police ranks on patrol on Oronoque Street, Queenstown at around 20:45 hrs on Thursday night.

Investigation revealed that the Brazilian National had arrived in Guyana through port Lethem on Tuesday May 17, 2022.

Investigations into the matter continue.