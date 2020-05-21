Bread deliveryman arrested after cops find ‘ganja’ in vehicle

A driver who would usually deliver quantities of bread to earn a daily living is now behind bars after being nabbed with ‘ganja’ inside of the vehicle he was in on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old man who hails from John Street, Georgetown, was driving along the Perth Village, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road around 08:00h on the day in question when he was caught with the illegal substance.

Reports are that police ranks in the area, upon receiving a “tip off” intercepted the man’s vehicle, and conducted a search which unearthed a parcel containing 284 grammes of cannabis.

At the time of his arrest, the man was the lone occupant inside of the vehicle, along with a quantity of bread.

He was taken into police custody along and up to press time was being processed for the Court.