BREAKING: 5 COVID-19 deaths from Region 4; 240 new cases!

New alarming COVID-19 statistics have just been released from the Ministry of Health.

Five people, all from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), have died from the coronavirus — in addition to 240 new infections being recorded over the past 24 hours. Of note, 43 new infections were reported on Friday, July 23.



The latest fatalities are a 73-year-old woman who died on July 2; a 45-year-old man who died on July 21; a 60-year-old man who died on July 22; an 86-year-old man who died on July 23; and a 73-year-old woman who died on June 29.

The ministry said all five persons were admitted at a medical institutions with COVID-19 symptoms but died while receiving care, and that samples taken from the patients returned positive.



The 240 new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 22,090.



The death toll is now 523. Guyana recorded its first coronavirus death on March 12, 2020.

The ministry also reported that 11 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 75 people are in institutional isolation; 978 are in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine.

A total of 20,503 people have recovered from the illness.