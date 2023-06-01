BREAKING: Hillfoot residents stage fiery protest over demolition of houses

Residents of Hillfoot on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway have started a fiery protest after a businessman allegedly destroyed their homes on Wednesday.

Based on information reaching HGP Nightly News, about 70 persons, including a pregnant woman, are now homeless.

It is unclear if any notices were given to the affected residents, but the military is in the area, attempting to bring the situation under control.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

