BREAKING NEWS!!

Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia, and Ryan Jones are wanted by the police for Escaping from Lawful Custody (Mazaruni Prison) on February 16, 2021. The Guyana Police Force in its efforts to recapture the inmates is appealing to members of the public, relatives, and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Also, an appeal is being made to the escapees to surrender to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force. All information will be treated with a high degree of confidence and also the rights of those escapees will be respected and upheld.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Imran Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia, and Ryan Jones is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650, 226-1326, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence