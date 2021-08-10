BREAKING NEWS- Danion Welcome, today walked out of Magistrates” court a free man.

Danion Welcome, the driver of the truck in the horrific accident at Agricola Public Road, that claimed the life of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin back in June of 2019, today walked out the Magistrates” court a free man.

Welcome was represented by attorney Dexter Todd. Todd told reporters that the Magistrate upheld a “ no case” submission and that the state produced insufficient evidence.

In September of 2019, Welcome appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on June 1, 2019, at Agricola Public Road, Georgetown, he drove motor lorry GWW 962 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Ciara Benjamin.