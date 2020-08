Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, has now been added to the list of persons who have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) here in Guyana.

(From left to right: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd; Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali; President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname; and Suriname Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albert Ramdin days ago during a visit by the Surinamese delegation in Guyana)

President Irfaan Ali, moments ago, made this announcement.

Just seven (7) days ago, Minister Todd was sworn in to take up the post as Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister under the PPP/C administration.