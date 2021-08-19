BREAKING NEWS- IT’S POWDERED MILK!!…

On Monday, police initially concluded that the suspicious-looking white substance found in a passenger’s luggage at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, had been Cocaine.

Now, the two persons arrested following the discovery have been released from police custody without charge after lab tests had come back, and they showed that the suspicious-looking white substance is powdered milk.

Investigators said they had, on the day of the discovery, “opened, and tested the contents of two of the Fernleaf packets and found suspected cocaine.”