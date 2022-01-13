BREAKING NEWS: KAIETEUR NEWS PUBLISHER GLENN LALL FILES CASE AGAINST GOVERNMENT OVER STABROEK BLOCK PSA

Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, has mounted a legal challenge this morning, in the High Court against the government of Guyana, with Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall being listed as the respondent in the matter.

According to reports, Mr Lall, who has been at the forefront of criticisms against the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government of Guyana and the ExxonMobil led consortium, is seeking to have Article 15 of the PSA be declared null and void by the court.

Article 15 of the Stabroek Block PSA relates to Royalties and Tax Exemptions for ExxonMobil, its partners, affiliate companies and subcontractors however Lall’s case argues that these clauses violate the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act, the Financial Administration (and Audit) Act, the Prevention of Discrimination Act, and the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

More details to follow in a subsequent report.